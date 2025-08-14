Delhi security tightened with snipers, drones, high-tech checks ahead of Independence Day

Security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of Independence Day, with extensive police deployment, advanced surveillance systems, and strict checks to ensure safety as Prime Minister Modi is set to address the nation from the Red Fort. Delhi Police Commissioner S.B.K. Singh, along with other senior police officers, conducts a security inspection during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

High-tech surveillance measures include facial recognition software, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, under-vehicle scanning, and anti-drone systems.

CCTV monitoring, drone detection, and vehicle checks at designated parking areas near the Red Fort will help detect explosives, weapons, or contraband.

Snipers have also been positioned on high-rise buildings, and flying objects have been banned in the area during the celebrations, India TV reported.

Security has also been intensified at New Delhi Railway Station also, where the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is conducting round-the-clock patrols with dog squads.

Inspector Yashwant Singh told ANI, “We are on high alert in view of Independence Day. Security personnel are deployed at all entry and exit gates, and luggage is being thoroughly checked.”

Additional staff and canine units have been positioned at multiple locations to ensure public safety and reassurance.

Authorities said all these measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and secure Independence Day celebration in the national capital, allowing citizens and guests to participate safely in the historic event.

Around 2,500 cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will take part in the celebrations, forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo on Gyanpath opposite the Red Fort ramparts.

About 5,000 special guests, including athletes, top-performing farmers, school children, and frontline workers, have been invited to witness the event, news agency PTI reported.

Evening band performances will be held at key locations across Delhi, including India Gate, Connaught Place, Kartavya Path, Vijay Chowk, Red Fort, Purana Quila, and major railway stations.

These performances are part of a nationwide celebration covering 28 states, eight Union Territories, and 96 cities, aimed at promoting patriotic spirit among citizens.

