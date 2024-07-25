Delhi sees scattered rainfall as IMD predicts high temperatures and humidity

Delhi witnessed scattered rainfall on Thursday morning as temperatures and humidity are expected to remain high, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Light rains scattered across Delhi on July 25

Early morning showers were experienced in areas such as Dwarka, Lajpat Nagar and ITO in Delhi. However, the IMD forecasted that the city is expected to see above-normal temperatures and a rise in humidity.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on July 25 but predicts that the rest of the week might turn to a green alert as well.

Along with generally cloudy skies, the maximum temperature is 39.05 degrees celsius and minimum temperature is 30 degrees celsius. AQI in Delhi is 219 today, making it unhealthy.

Delhi and Noida experienced heavy rains in isolated areas on July 24 as well due to a monsoon trough that led to thunderstorms over the region. According to the IMD, as the monsoon trough moves away on July 25, rainfall is once again set to reduce in the national capital.

In June, Delhi received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years with 228 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. IMD data from July 24 shows that Delhi has not met its average rainfall requirements for the month of July.

The IMD also predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall in the Gujarat region, going over 40 cm. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Central India are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, lasting 2-5 days.

Isolated areas of Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are also likely to face heavy rains. A cyclonic circulation above Jharkhand is likely to be responsible for rains in the region.