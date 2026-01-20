New Delhi, An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tutor who had been sexually assaulting his 14-year-old friend for the past six months, police said on Tuesday. Delhi: Teen held for stabbing tutor for 'sexually assaulting' his 14-year-old friend

According to police, Devraj alias Jaggu, carried out the attack on Jay Prakash , which the boy had planned. They staged the attack as robbery and took Prakash's mobile phone and some cash.

"The incident came to light in the intervening night of January 2, when police received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital about a man with stab wounds admitted near Kondli Pul. The injured was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre due to the critical nature of his injuries," the officer added.

According to the medico-legal certificate , the man had suffered incised wounds on the abdomen and on the left side of his back.

Police said that Prakash remained largely uncooperative and failed to clearly identify the place of occurrence, prompting the investigating team to rely heavily on technical surveillance and CCTV footage. Nearly 150 CCTV cameras were analysed across multiple locations.

Footage from Kondli Pul showed the injured man riding a bicycle towards Nehar Road in Dallupura with a boy seated behind him. About 23 minutes later, he was seen returning alone towards Kondli Mor, visibly injured.

The boy was later spotted running behind the bicycle and dropping a small duffel bag near Raj Rani Hospital, where Prakash had also managed to reach, police said.

The minor was subsequently identified and questioned in the presence of his parents. He initially told police that Prakash was his private tutor and claimed that an unknown assailant had robbed and stabbed him at a dark stretch of Nala Road in Dallupura.

However, inconsistencies in his statement led police to develop further local intelligence, which resulted in the identification of the prime accused, Devraj alias Jaggu, a resident of Kondli.

A raid was conducted, and Devraj was arrested at his residence. During interrogation, he confessed to having planned and executed the robbery-cum-stabbing in connivance with the minor, police said.

Devraj disclosed that Prakash had been sexually abusing the minor, leading to resentment and a plan for revenge. To conceal the attack, a robbery was staged at a secluded stretch of Nala Road, during which the victim was stabbed, and his mobile phone and ₹200–300 in cash were taken, police said.

The minor also later confessed to his role in the conspiracy.

Separate cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Prakash and Devraj, a senior police officer said.

Police said they have recovered the robbed mobile phone and the knife used in the attack. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.