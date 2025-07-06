Search
Delhi teen stabs 15-year-old relative to death with piece of glass after quarrel: Police

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 06:22 PM IST

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were related and belonged to the same community.

A teenager has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old relative to death with a piece of glass following a quarrel in east Delhi's Mandawali area, an official said on Sunday.

Further investigation is underway, said police.(Representational/Screengrab/X/@ANI)
Police received information regarding the medico-legal case (MLC) of a "brought dead" boy, identified as Imran, around 12.06 am on Sunday from LBS Hospital. They immediately rushed to the hospital and met the victim’s sister, Shabana.

She told them that he was attacked by a boy with a sharp piece of glass, resulting in a grievous injury under his left arm. He died during treatment, police said.

Later in the night, during routine patrolling, police detained a suspicious boy in Preet Vihar. During questioning, he confessed to having stabbed the victim during a quarrel. He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to the Mandawali police station for further action.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were related and belonged to the same community.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

