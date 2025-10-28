Delhi to ban entry of non-BS VI commercial vehicles from November 1

As Delhi continues to choke under ‘very poor’ air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial goods vehicles into the national capital starting November 1, 2025. Vehicles seen on the Signature Bridge in Delhi on a polluted morning. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The move aims to curb vehicular emissions, one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s persistent smog.

According to the directive, no commercial goods vehicles - including light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles (LGVs, MGVs, and HGVs) - registered outside Delhi and non-compliant with BS-VI norms will be allowed to enter the city.

However, vehicles that are registered in Delhi, or those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity, will be exempted from the restrictions.

A public notice issued by the Transport Department clarified that BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be permitted entry into Delhi up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure to allow time for operators to upgrade their fleets.

“The Commission for Air Quality Management directs for a strict ban on entry of any commercial goods vehicle, other than BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and EV, into Delhi from November 1, 2025, except those registered in Delhi,” the CAQM order stated.

Exemptions The CAQM also noted that restrictions under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - the city’s emergency air pollution control framework - will continue to apply during periods of severe smog.

This means that even exempted vehicles (like BS-VI or CNG) may face temporary restrictions when GRAP Stage III or IV measures are activated.

Transporters seek more time The decision has drawn mixed reactions from the transport community.

Bhim Wadhawa of the All India Motor Transport Congress said transporters have a year to comply before the entry ban on BS-IV vehicles takes full effect.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Kapoor of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association said transporters plan to convene a meeting soon to discuss their next steps.

“The Supreme Court had given these directions. If we want the restrictions on entry of BS-IV vehicles to continue beyond one year, we’ll have to approach the court. We’ll decide the next course of action soon,” Kapoor said.

Delhi's pollution crisis

The decision comes amid another alarming winter pollution spell in Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for days.

Vehicular emissions, particularly from diesel-powered trucks and goods carriers, contribute significantly to the city’s PM2.5 levels - fine particulate matter linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.