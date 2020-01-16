Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals

india

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals that will be held on Raj Path on Januray 17, 18, 20 and 21.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Raj Path, the Delhi Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon on the specified dates.

No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, “no landing and take off” would be “permitted” at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to “Republic Day Celebrations”.

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.