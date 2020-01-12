e-paper
Home / India News / No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day

No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(Reuters FILE)
         

No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, “no landing and take off” would be “permitted” at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to “Republic Day Celebrations”.

