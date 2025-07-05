Delhi: Two members of Himanshu Bhau-led gang arrested after Narela encounter

New Delhi: Two members of the Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau-led gang were arrested in an encounter in outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday morning, police said. Police said a pistol, a revolver, four cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the duo. (Representative photo)

The accused — Mohit Vashisht (25) and Bhumit Malik (21) — both from Rohtak in Haryana, were shot in their legs during a gunfight with the Special Cell team. “While Vashisht was found involved in seven cases, Malik had six cases registered against him,” a police officer said.

They were wanted by the Haryana Police in a murder case in Rohtak on July 1. “The murder was executed at the behest of Bhau over his alleged rivalry with another group in Haryana that had killed his cousin and uncle in 2022,” the officer added.

The Special Cell’s Northern Range (NR) team had received information about the movement of two wanted criminals from Haryana in the Narela area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and the suspects were asked to surrender when they were spotted riding a motorcycle. However, they opened fire at the police party in a bid to flee the area. In self-defence, the police team also fired bullets,” said DCP Kaushik.

“The injured men were admitted to a nearby government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” he added.

“On gangster Himanshu Bhau’s instructions, the two killed Anil, uncle of Ankit, who had murdered Bhau’s cousin Rohit Bajrang and his uncle in 2022,” Kaushik added..