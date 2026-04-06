Delhi University's Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive bomb threat via email; campus evacuated

Two colleges under Delhi University – Ramjas College and Miranda House – were evacuated on Monday morning after they received bomb threat emails, said Delhi Police. Delhi College receives a bomb threat, authorities conducting search ops (Representative )

The email sender claimed that 13 poisonous gas filled bombs would explode at 12.50 pm.

According to cops, bomb disposal squad team and police personnel checked the entire premises but no explosive materials or suspicious objects found, prompting the threat to be declared hoax.

The latest threat comes just days after a similar email was sent to the Delhi mayor’s office last Wednesday. While that alert was later declared a hoax, it prompted a thorough search operation by personnel from Kamla Market police station, along with bomb disposal and dog squads.

Early this morning, several schools in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana secretariat, and the Ferozepur district court received bomb threats via email.

The threats, purportedly sent by an outfit called Khalistan National Army, triggered evacuations and search operations by bomb disposal and dog squads.

Man arrested for sending 1100+ fake bomb threats across country The spate of hoax bomb threats has seen a sharp rise since last year. Earlier this month, Delhi Police arrested a 47-year-old man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 fake threat messages targeting schools, high courts and government offices across the country.

Police identified the accused as Srinivas Louis, who was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Thursday following a joint operation involving Delhi Police and local teams.

Officials said the repeated threats had led to heightened security, evacuations and disruption of routine functioning at multiple locations. “These threats had led to heightened security measures, evacuations and disruption of normal functioning at several institutions. In one such instance, a judge of the Delhi High Court had also lodged a formal complaint after receiving a threat email,” an officer said.