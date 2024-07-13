Delhi weather: National capital, Noida wake up to rain, more showers predicted

The residents of Delhi and NCR regions experience further respite from the heat in mid-July as light to moderate rain lashed parts of the national capital and neighboring Noida in the early hours of Saturday. Visuals from Delhi's Janpath showed moderate rainfall in the national capital at around 5 am on July 13. Rain lashes parts of Delhi and Noida on Saturday (PTI photo)

In addition to isolated rainfall throughout the day, Delhi and Noida are expected to witness cloudy skies and light thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, predicted local weather agencies.

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert in Delhi NCR, saying that light to moderate rains will continue to lash the national capital for the next few days. IMD said in its most recent forecast that light rain will continue in Delhi and Noida till July 17.

The rainfall warning prompted the Noida authorities to issue an alert for residents living in low-lying area, warning them to relocate to higher ground for a few days as the water levels of Yamuna river are expected to rise due to the downpour.

Villages situated along the banks of the Yamuna river have been alerted regarding the likely rise of water levels this week. The same areas experience inconvenience when heavy rains lashed Delhi NCR last year, causing heavy flooding in parts of the national capital due to dangerously high water levels of Yamuna.

While IMD issued a rain forecast for Delhi NCR over the weekend, no colour-coded warning has been issued for the city for Saturday on Sunday. The rain is expected to by light and patchy throughout the weekend, said IMD.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday was 34.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees on Friday, which is two notches above normal.

For Saturday, the maximum is temperature is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius, predicted IMD. Delhi's air quality is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ category over the weekend.