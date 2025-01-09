Delhi cold wave: Temperature drops to 6.4 degrees; IMD predicts rain for freezing Himachal Pradesh, other states

The cold wave has been intensifying across much of north India since Wednesday, with night temperatures in the Kashmir Valley dropping below, mercury in parts of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh approaching the freezing point and Delhi logging a drop in temperature. People walk through a snow-covered field in Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in the Kashmir region, January 07, 2025. (REUTERS)

Foggy Delhi recorded a significant drop in temperature on Thursday morning, with the mercury hitting 6.4 degrees Celsius, compared to the 8-11 degrees the city had been recording for the last couple of days.

While data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) logged Delhi's temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday, the weather monitoring agency predicted the minimum temperature for the day to be somewhere around 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning, same as the day before.

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 287 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

North India weather updates

Rain, snow forecast: The IMD said there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in parts of northwest India later in the week owing to a western disturbance. The IMD said in its Wednesday bulletin that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by about 2 degrees Celsius in northwest India during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees thereafter.

The weather department said that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on Thursday and Friday; Rajasthan on Friday; Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi temp drops sharply: Delhi, which witnessed a sunny afternoon on Wednesday, woke up with moderate in most parts on Thursday. Delhi's neighbouring areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad were also foggy. Delhi recorded a sharp drop in temperature on Thursday morning with the mercury hovering around 6.4 degrees Celsius, as per IMD's 5:30 am data. The city was recording 8 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius around the same time for the last few days.

The air quality in Delhi was in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning, with the AQI at 299 at 7 am, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'