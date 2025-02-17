Menu Explore
Delhi earthquake topples 25-year-old tree at Dhaula Kuan's 'Jheel Park' park | Video

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2025 01:40 PM IST

The epicentre of the earthquake that hit the national capital in the morning, was located at Dhaula Kuan's Jheel Park.

Caretakers at Delhi's Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan on Monday claimed that a 4.0-magnitude earthquake this morning uprooted a tree that had stood for over 20-25 years.

Delhi earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was in Dhaula Kuan.(X)
Delhi earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was in Dhaula Kuan.(X)

The epicentre of the earthquake that hit the national capital in the morning, was located at Dhaula Kuan. Park caretakers believe that the seismic activity is to blame for the loss of the tree.

"I reported for duty at 9 am today when I saw the uprooted tree. This is a 20-25-year-old tree. This must have happened due to the earthquake because there was nothing like wind or thunderstorms or anything here. Workers said that when they had a round at the park after the earthquake, they found the tree uprooted," Mahaveer, one of the park’s caretakers, shared his account.

Another caretaker at the park, however, confirmed the cause of the damage adding that tremors were quite strong.

"We did not notice any other damage, just the uprooted tree. The earthquake struck at around 5:30 am, and the tremors were very strong. It seems the tree was toppled as a result," caretaker Janki Devi added.

Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, no casualties reported

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, it said in a post on X.

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI.

That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out of their homes.





