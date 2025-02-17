Centre warns of 'possible aftershocks' after earthquake jolted Delhi, NCR

The Central government on Monday warned the people of Delhi and surrounding areas of a possible “aftershock” hours after the city was rocked by a low magnitude but strong earthquake. The earthquake, measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale, hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km. (Representational)

Dr Jitendra Singh, the union earth sciences minister, asked the people of Delhi to stay calm and exercise safety precautions and preparedness for the aftershocks.

"Following the earthquake tremors felt this morning in and around Delhi at about 5:36 AM, the authorities are keeping a close watch and professional experts as well officials in the Ministry of Earth Sciences are constantly monitoring. However, it is advised to stay calm and exercise safety precautions and preparedness for possible aftershocks, if any. Meanwhile, regular updates are being shared by the department through its different communication channels and social media handles," he wrote on X.

Earthquake rocks Delhi, NCR

The earthquake, measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale, hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

Since the epicentre of the earthquake was in Delhi, the tremors felt stronger than a 4-magnitude earthquake would.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi," the NCS said in a post on X.

Government warns of aftershocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the residents of Delhi and surrounding areas to stay calm and follow safety protocols.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” PM Modi wrote on X.