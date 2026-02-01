Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain amid IMD's yellow alert, what's behind the wet weather?

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to wet weather on Sunday as rain lashed parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow alert” for the national capital, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and dense fog. The IMD said the rainfall has been caused by another western disturbance affecting north-west India. (Sakib Ali/HT)

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to stay near 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

As of 6 am, the AQI in Delhi stood at 324 in the “very poor” category on February 1.

Western disturbance behind showers The IMD said the rainfall has been caused by another western disturbance affecting north-west India. Delhi has already experienced several such systems this month, earlier HT reported.

Also read| PWD clears 7 new FOBs for key junctions in Delhi

At the Safdarjung weather station, January rainfall has reached 25.4 mm so far. This is around 38 per cent higher than the long-period average of 18.4 mm for the month.

Night temperatures see sharp swings The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. This was one degree below the seasonal average and lower than Friday’s minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Also read| NGT summons DCP for not supporting raid on illegal factories

However, IMD expects night temperatures to rise on Sunday due to continuous cloud cover, which is likely to trap heat overnight.

“The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10-12°C on Sunday and 11-13°C on Monday. It is likely to fall again to around 7-9°C by Thursday,” the IMD official cited above said.

January has seen frequent fluctuations in night temperatures. The city also experienced cold wave conditions for four days earlier this month.

Delhi weather forecast February 1: Rain and thunderstorms On February 1, the city is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during the morning hours. Very light to light rain may continue through the forenoon, afternoon, evening and night.

Thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain high.

February 2–3: Foggy mornings From February 2, weather conditions are expected to stabilise. Moderate fog is likely during the morning hours on both February 2 and February 3. No weather warning has been issued for these days.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may range between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to gradually decline.

February 4–6: Cooler nights, persistent fog Between February 4 and February 6, moderate fog is likely to persist during morning hours. Day temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures may fall further, dropping to between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius by February 6. No warnings have been issued for this period.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)