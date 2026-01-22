Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’; light rain expected on Friday

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Thursday even as the minimum temperature of 6.3°C was a degree below normal, and a western disturbance approaching the region was expected to cause light rain on Friday. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7°C. An AQI of 313 (very poor) was recorded at 8am. (HT PHOTO)

An Average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313 (very poor) was recorded at 8am on Thursday, compared to 330 (very poor) at 4pm on Wednesday. Wind speeds were expected to increase on Friday, improving the air quality.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Friday for thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour and light rain.

Cloudy skies and rain were expected to keep the minimum temperature in check and the maximum low on Friday. “The minimum will hover between 11-13°C on Friday, under the effect of the western disturbance,” said an IMD official.

The mercury was expected to go up to around 23°C on Thursday and dip to 18-20°C on Friday. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.2°C on Wednesday. Delhi’s air quality was likely to improve to the “poor” zone from Friday.

Delhi had the worst air for January in nearly three years. The AQI was 400 or higher for three straight days between January 17 and 19. Delhi last had three straight days of 400+ AQI in January of 2021.

The peak AQI during current spell touched 440 on January 18. It was 460 in the previous spell in 2021 on January 15.