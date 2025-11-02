India Gate disappears behind haze as Delhi AQI deteriorates. Watch

With smoke and fog reducing visibility across the city, the air quality deteriorated on Saturday at 303 compared to 218, a day earlier. The primary weather station of Delhi , Safdarjung, recorded a visibility of 900 metres with calm winds, while Palam recorded a visibility of 1.300 metres.

Delhi’s India Gate was seen shrouded behind a thin layer of haze on Saturday evening as the Air Quality Index around the area remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 303 recorded at 4 pm, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Visuals from India Gate showed it disappearing behind the haze as people were around the area. Out of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, 26 recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data by CPCB. The humidity level stood at 73 per cent at 5:30 pm.

According to the data recorded at 2 am on November 2, major cities recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, including Anand Vihar, which recorded an AQI of 369, Ashoke Vihar at 380, Chandni Chowk at 390 and Burari at 379. Air quality of RK Puram stood at 414 in the ‘severe’ category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected pollution control measures and air quality monitoring systems in Anand Vihar on Saturday. He also announced that there are 13 hotspots in the city where pollution is high and that the government is “continuously working on those areas.”

In an X post, Sirsa mentioned that the government has instructed officials to address three main issues causing the 13 areas to become hotspots. These issues include excessive traffic, poor traffic management, and dust from the damaged roads in the vicinity.

Delhi police has also prepared a detailed plan to implement the Commission of Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order of banning the entry of BS-III and lower standard vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.