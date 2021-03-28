Delhi L-G Anil Baijal wishes people on Shab-e-Barat, urges all to stay home

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday wished people on Shab-e-Barat and urged them to stay home to keep themselves safe as the Capital has been witnessing a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "Heartiest congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request you to observe this festival at home in view of the coronavirus pandemic and keep yourself and others safe by following all the guidelines and Covid-19 rules," Baijal’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Muslims across the world observe Shab-e-Barat or the night of forgiveness or atonement and believe Allah forgives anyone who asks for it. Shab-e-Barat is observed on the night between the 14th and 15th of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

Also read | Delhi Metro services to start from 2:30pm on March 29 due to Holi

The Delhi Traffic Police has said people will not be allowed to gather in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Navaratri.

"For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow Covid-19 directives, not drink and drive, and follow traffic rules. There should not be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi," Meenu Chaudhary, joint commissioner of police, said on Saturday.

Also read | Denizens plan to shift gears from ‘super spreader areas’ to shop indoors, stay safe

Delhi reported 1,558 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in more than three months, and 10 deaths, according to a bulletin issued by the health department on Saturday. The Capital’s infection tally has surged to 655,834, including 6,625 active cases and 638,212 recoveries and 10,997 deaths.

Holi will be celebrated on Monday and Navratri will start from April 13.