Delhi’s min temp rises to 15.2°C; air quality improves to ‘moderate’

The minimum temperature rose a degree above normal to 15.2°C on Monday even as Delhi’s air quality improved to the “moderate” category. The mercury was expected to rise until Wednesday and scattered light rain was likely on Holi on Friday. The IMD said the maximum temperature was likely to oscillate between 33 and 34°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official cited clear skies and limited moisture and said both day and night-time temperatures were rising. “The minimum [temperature] is expected to be between 16-18°C on Wednesday.”

The IMD said the maximum temperature was likely to oscillate between 33 and 34°C on Tuesday and Wednesday before marginally dipping on Friday. The mercury went up to 32.8°C on Sunday, or four degrees above normal. It was the highest temperature so far this year. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 13.5°C. The maximum temperature was 31.1°C on Saturday.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat said some scattered rain was expected on Thursday night and Friday morning. “Mainly cloudiness will slightly bring down the mercury.”

Delhi’s air quality improved on Monday as wind speed picked up marginally. An average air quality index (AQI) of 193 (moderate) was recorded at 8am. It was 209 (poor) at 4pm on Sunday. A day earlier, the AQI was 158 (moderate).

The Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to remain in the “poor” zone until Tuesday and improve to “moderate” by Wednesday as wind speeds rise.