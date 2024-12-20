Delhi's air quality remains in ‘severe’ category, average AQI at 429

Delhi's residents continued to suffer from toxic air conditions on Friday, with an average 24-hour air quality index of 429, putting it in the ‘severe’ category, reported news agency PTI. Delhi's air quality continues to be a major concern, worsened by poor ventilation and low wind speeds during the winter months.

14 out of 36 monitoring stations in the city reported AQI readings above 450 as well, marking conditions as ‘severe plus’ in those areas. The remaining stations recorded levels between 401-450 in the ‘severe’ range.

These levels indicate a severe decline in air quality, posing life-threatening risks to vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.

The predominant pollutant in the air on Friday was PM2.5. The fine particulate matter poses serious health risks, as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

The maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, warmer than usual for this period of the year, and featured high humidity levels throughout the day.

Humidity at these levels, between 70-95 per cent, can intensify the effects of air pollution and make it more difficult to breathe.

The air quality in the national capital falls under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with authorities advising vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions to avoid outdoor activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted dense fog for the weekend, which could further exacerbate low visibility and hazardous air quality in the city.

In it's forecast, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi from December 26, which will provide temporary relief to the city's residents.