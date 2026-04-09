Delhi's 'urban oasis': 90-acre Lodhi Garden turns 90

New Delhi: Home to centuries-old tombs and some of the most exotic plants and bird species, Delhi's iconic Lodhi Garden -- often described as the 'best urban oasis in Asia' -- turned 90 on Thursday. New Delhi: Visitors at Lodhi Garden, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali) (PTI)

The horticultural delight, nestled in the heart of the national capital, bordering the posh Lodhi Estate and upscale Khan Market, was opened on April 9, 1936, as 'The Lady Willingdon Park', named after the then Vicereine of India.

Virtually acting as the lungs of Delhi, the wide green space, spread over 90 acres, is a top favourite of many for morning and evening walks, as also for joggers, or those looking just for some quieter moments away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

This garden was laid out after shifting what was then the village of Khairpur, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

At 1911 Delhi Durbar, the British had announced shifting of their imperial capital in India from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi, and a new capital city -- later named New Delhi -- was built, which was formally inaugurated on February 13, 1931, by the then Viceroy Lord Irwin.

With its beautiful flora and fauna, the Lodhi Garden is also a top choice of many picnickers and tourists, both domestic and foreign.

Besides, scattered monuments, a variety of plants and trees can be found here, such as neem, jamun, royal bottle palm, bamboo, eucalyptus and numerous birds, including parakeets, mynahs, kingfishers, babblers, and hornbills.

"The garden happens to contain an unusually rich variety of architectural styles, ranging from Sayyid and Lodi to Mughal. The present landscaping was done by American architect Joseph Allen Stein (in 1968), and modified by a group of Japanese landscape designers," according to INTACH.

Incidentally, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), a Delhi-based non-profit body that works for the preservation of unprotected heritage in the country, is located in the vicinity of the garden.

Purnima Datt, head of the HECS (Heritage Education and Communication Service) department at INTACH headquarters, says the garden is "our close neighbour" and also virtually a "living classroom for students" as it is an abode of so many species of plants, trees and birds, butterflies and other fauna.

"INTACH and Lodhi Garden have a very symbiotic relationship. For us, we see it every time we go to work, and we have so many fond memories associated with it. Either visiting it purely for a stroll or for doing heritage walks, every time the experience is amazing, just to be there in such an open space right in the heart of the city," she told PTI.

Datt said teams of INTACH have also done some conservation work in the garden in the past, and a pamphlet documenting the garden was published several years ago.

INTACH's HECS is dedicated to spreading awareness, especially among young people, about India's natural, built and cultural heritage -- its natural environment, historical buildings, living traditions and artistic beauty.

Places like Lodhi Garden should be preserved, treasured and cherished by people of all age groups, especially in the time of rapid urbanisation.

The old wrought-iron entrance gate of the garden that opens on the Rajesh Pilot Marg (old name South End Road) has stone-built pillars on each side, which say, 'The Lady Willingdon Park' and '9th April, 1936' on each pillar.

Mohammed Shah's (the last Sayyid dynasty ruler) tomb was one of the earliest ones to be built in the Lodhi Garden (renamed post-Independence) in 1444.

The octagonal tomb situated near the periphery of the garden on the Lodhi Road side is one of the most photographed monuments of the garden, and has been featured in various films and advertising campaigns as well.

The garden, including many of its monumental structures, has also featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Chashme Buddoor' (1981), 'Cheeni Kum' (2007), 'Fanaa' (2006), among others.

It also contains the tombs of Sikander Lodi, besides Sheesh Gumbad, Bara Gumbad and a mosque.

The monuments are embellished with intricate stonework and calligraphy.

The garden also has a stone bridge, called 'Athpula', erected over a stream, which was a 'nullah' at the time the village was there. Hence, it is also called the 'Khairpur ka Pul', according to experts.

Iconic post-colonial buildings in Lodhi Estate area -- India International Centre (IIC), India Habitat Centre (IHC), Ford Foundation, designed by Stein -- sit handsomely with the old garden.

The area surrounding the Lodhi Garden, where buildings designed by Stein stand today, carries the nickname 'Steinabad', says Datt.

"The famed architect designed structures in such a way that it appears a harmonious extension of the garden," she said.

A lane going towards the garden from the Max Mueller Road is named after Joseph Allen Stein.