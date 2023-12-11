‘Delighted to see end of Article 370’: Armed forces veterans hail SC verdict

The army veterans on Monday hailed the Supreme Court verdict that held the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as constitutionally valid. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also directed the Election Commission of India to hold the assembly elections by September 30, 2024.



Former army chief General Ved Prakash Malik (retd) took to social media platform X to laud the verdict. “Delighted to see the end of Article 370. It was often misinterpreted by vested interests. Became an obstruction in India's national interest & security,” General (retd) Malik, who was the army chief during the 1999 Kargil war, said.



Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (retd), said, "Articles 370 and 35A had to go!" ... So was written in 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye' long ago. Jai Hind."

“Epoch making, Kashmir issue finally sealed by the highest court. Will impact d way our SF will deal with Pakistanis at LAC AGPL and future course(s) of action. A paradigm shift now called for,” Major General Brajesh Kumar said.

Colonel S Dinny (retd), said, "Civilisational integration of J&K with India was always there. Constitutional integration of J&K with India is complete now. Truly historic verdict."



"Historical judgment by the apex court. All controversies laid to rest. A mess that existed for over 70 years has been swept away. A bold initiative by present Govt at the centre has been upheld. Time state political parties gear up for electoral process to prevail," Brigadier Jay Kaul (retd) said.

What Supreme Court said on Article 370 abrogation?

The top court gave the verdict after hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, thereby scrapping the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into union territories, including Ladakh.

“ The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist....Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision,” the Supreme Court said.