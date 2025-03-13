Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delivery boy arrested for murdering vagabond in Delhi after altercation

PTI |
Mar 13, 2025 01:05 AM IST

The police officer said that a case was registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act and six teams were formed to investigate.

Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old delivery boy for killing a vagabond by stabbing him multiple times in New Delhi following an altercation on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased vagabond from a Hanuman Mandir was left with sharp injuries on his neck and shoulders, police said. (Representational Image)
The deceased vagabond from a Hanuman Mandir was left with sharp injuries on his neck and shoulders, police said. (Representational Image)

The deceased, identified as Rohit (24), a vagabond from a Hanuman Mandir, was left with sharp injuries on his neck and shoulders, he said. The accused, identified as Sher alias Kabir (28), was arrested while he was attempting to flee to Goa, he added.

"Around 2:30 pm, a policeman noticed a crowd near the divider at the intersection of the Purana Qila Road while patrolling at the Mathura Road. Upon closer inspection, he found an injured person lying on the divider with severe lacerations," he said.

A PCR van was immediately called, and the injured man was rushed to the RML Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival due to the sharp injuries he had sustained, he said.

The officer added that a case was registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act and six teams were formed to investigate. Police analysed the CCTV footage and tracked down the suspect's electric bike. The CCTV footage revealed that the deceased was riding with the suspect shortly before the incident, he said.

During interrogation, Sher allegedly revealed that Rohit, whom he had known for two months, had asked him to accompany him to resolve a dispute with friends.

As they were on their way, a quarrel ensued between the two, during which Sher attacked Rohit multiple times with a knife, leading to his death, the officer added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On