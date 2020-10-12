e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Demanding a section of teachers be included into mainstream, Naga students to ban govt vehicles

Demanding a section of teachers be included into mainstream, Naga students to ban govt vehicles

The ban sought by Naga Students Federation (NSF) and Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF), two influential student organizations, has been supported by student bodies of most tribes in the state.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 01:01 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
According to statements issued by various organizations, from Monday movement of vehicles bearing registration numbers beginning with NL-10 and NL-11, used by government vehicles, will be restricted.
According to statements issued by various organizations, from Monday movement of vehicles bearing registration numbers beginning with NL-10 and NL-11, used by government vehicles, will be restricted.(TWITTER/@Dimapur Police.)
         

Student organizations in Nagaland will impose an indefinite ban on movement of government vehicles across the state from Monday demanding that a section of teachers be brought into the mainstream.

The ban sought by Naga Students Federation (NSF) and Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF), two influential student organizations, has been supported by student bodies of most tribes in the state.

The student organizations have called the strike due to alleged inaction on the part of the state government for mainstream teachers belonging to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamika Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) of batches 2010 and 2013 into the state education cadre.

According to statements issued by various organizations, from Monday movement of vehicles bearing registration numbers beginning with NL-10 and NL-11, used by government vehicles, will be restricted.

However, there will be exemption for vehicles belonging to district administrations, para-military, police, medical and emergency services, municipal bodies and those involved in Covid-19 activities.

“The joint office urges the general public to extend its fullest cooperation for the plight of the teachers who are the backbone of the students’ welfare in particular and society at large,” said a statement issued by Dimapur Naga Students Union (DNSU) on Sunday.

“Any untoward situation arising due to non-cooperation or defying the proposed ‘bandh’, the government official concerned and the state government shall be held solely responsible,” it added.

However, some organizations have opposed the ban and urged the student organizations to call it off.

In a letter addressed to NSF on Friday, Angami Public Organisation (APO), the apex body of the Angami tribe which is mainly active in Dimapur and Kohima, said any agitation/strike cannot be allowed at present due to the Covid-19 threat.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In