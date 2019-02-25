 ‘Denied CM post thrice because I am a Dalit’, says Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara
‘Denied CM post thrice because I am a Dalit’, says Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara

Parameshwara alleged that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2019 14:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Karnataka,G Parameshwara,Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically. (@DrParameshwara/Twitter)

Alleging that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Sunday claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.

Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, “Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did K H Ranganath.

“ My elder brother Mallikarjuna Kharge also could not become the chief minister.. I missed it thrice.. Some how after much dilemma they made me the deputy chief minister.” Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:01 IST

