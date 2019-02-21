Amit Shah’s two-and-a-half CM jibe at Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka

Amit Shah continued his criticism of the Congress JD(S) government in Karnataka on Thursday when he said the state is a perfect example of how coalition governments can’t deliver good governance.

This isn’t the first time the BJP president is targeting the HD Kumaraswamy government. Amit Shah had turned around Kumaraswamy’s comment calling himself a clerk to term him a “clerk of the Congress”. Kumaraswamy had hit back saying he was a clerk of the people of Karnataka.

On Thursday, Amit Shah said it was only in Karnataka that the largest party (BJP) is sitting in the opposition while the CM is from the smallest party (JD-S). “Kumaraswamy calls himself a clerk, Siddaramaiah is super CM and Parameshwara is half CM. There is a rule of two-and-a half CMs in Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP president dared Kumaraswamy to come clear on who owes his allegiance to the public or Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Amit Shah, who was addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Devanahalli, slammed the opposition parties and said they don’t have a common ideology.

“The country needs to look at Karnataka to know about coalition governments. In the coalition, everybody wants to be the Prime Minister, including Deve Gowda. Coalition cannot give stable governance. The public wants a mazboot (strong) government not a majboor (helpless) one,” he said.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 18:30 IST