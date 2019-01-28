Congress MLAs crossing the line, says angry Kumaraswamy

The friction in the uneasy alliance between the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka escalated today with chief minister HD Kumaraswamy threatening to quit and accusing Congress MLAs of ‘crossing the line’.

“...If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line”, when asked ‘Congress MLAs are saying that Siddaramaiah is their CM’,” ANI quoted him as saying.

#WATCH: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says "...If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line", when asked 'Congress MLAs are saying that Siddaramaiah is their CM'.' pic.twitter.com/qwErh4aEq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The provocation for Kumaraswamy seems to be the statement of a Congress MLA on Sunday that former chief minister Siddaramaiah should have got one more opportunity.

Congress MLA S.T. Somashekar who said that development work in Bengaluru city had slowed down under the coalition regime and road development in the city is not progressing like it did when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister.

The Congress sought to play down the friction with deputy chief minister G Parameshwara saying Somashekar was expressing his opinion.

Karnataka Dy CM on 'Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader'': Siddaramaiah has been best CM. He is our CLP leader. For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the CM. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy). pic.twitter.com/bnvAUiM9OA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The seven-month-old Kumaraswamy government has faced multiple challenges since it came to power last May. The latest threat came earlier this month after the opposition BJP allegedly tried to lure away Congress MLAs to topple the government.

