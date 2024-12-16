Denied protest in RG Kar rape case, Bengal doctor's body to approach Calcutta HC

The Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJDF), who are demanding a supplementary CBI charge sheet in the RG Kar rape case, were on Monday denied permission to hold a demonstration. The medics' body will move the Calcutta High Court in protest. The medics' body will move the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.(PTI)

The demonstration was scheduled to start on December 17 until December 26 at Kolkata's Doreena Crossing.

The WBJDF, a coalition of five doctors' organisations, decided to approach the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday morning to seek permission for a sit-in at Doreena Crossing.

In its refusal for the demonstration, the Kolkata police cited concerns about potential traffic jams due to the expected crowd during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"Concerning your email on December 15, this is to inform you that you are not allowed to hold your proposed programme at that place from the traffic point of view as there is every possibility of traffic congestion and inconvenience to the general public at large because of the said programme," the Kolkata Police said in its mail to the WBJDF.

The police also noted that traffic movement had previously been disrupted for extended periods due to similar protests by the medics, which caused issues for commuters.

"Your scheduled programme at the proposed venue during the festive season will cause great inconvenience to the public. We fear that allowing this event could lead to a breach of peace," the email added.

On Saturday, the WBJDF organised a march to the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake regarding this issue.

RG Kar rape victim's mother on CBI investigation

The mother of the deceased doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital expressed her shock that, despite months of investigation, the CBI had not filed a charge sheet within the stipulated time.

As a result, both the former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and a police officer have secured bail.

"So many days have gone and I am still clueless about what happened to my daughter on August 9. This is the reason I am still going from one door to another seeking justice for her. I am surprised that the CBI could not file a charge sheet even after taking over the investigation of the killing of my daughter," PTI quoted the victim's mother as saying.

On August 9, the semi-nude body of an on-duty female medic was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital. The police initially investigated the case before it was handed over to the CBI.

Former principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-Tala police station officer Abhijit Mondal, arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the young medic, were granted bail by a Kolkata court on December 13 because the CBI could not file any supplementary charge sheet even after 90 days.

(With PTI inputs)