Depression likely to form over Andaman Sea; widespread rains can delay monsoon withdrawal

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:48 IST

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northern Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 9.

It is likely to move north-westwards towards northern Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Though it’s unlikely that the low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclone, there will be widespread and heavy rainfall due to it between October 11 and 13.

IMD has declared the end of monsoon season on September 30, but showers are continuing in both eastern and southern India, while north-west India is largely dry.

Usually, monsoon is expected to withdraw completely from all parts of the country by October 15, but this year there is likely to be a delay due to widespread rainfall in October.

The withdrawal line of monsoon continues. It is passing through latitude 28°N and longitude 82°E, which includes places such as Bahraich, Gwalior, Sawai Madhopur and Jawai dam.

The conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from Rajasthan, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Gujarat during the next two days. The withdrawal of the monsoon is likely to slow down because widespread rainfall is also expected in central India.

“As of now, it appears that the low-pressure area will move northwest wards and intensify into a depression. There will be heavy and widespread rainfall in AP and Odisha under its influence,” said Sunitha Devi, who is in-charge of cyclones at IMD.

A low-pressure area is also lying over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast. It is likely to persist until Monday and become less marked thereafter. However, its associated cyclonic circulation is very likely to move over to southern Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and will remain active until the following day.

Under the influence of the current low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during the next four days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha until Tuesday, in Jharkhand until Wednesday, over Bihar and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under the influence of a fresh low-pressure area, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Odisha and coastal AP during October 11 to 13.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea, east central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on October 9 and 10; over central Bay of Bengal on October 10 and 11 and over northern Bay of Bengal on October 11.