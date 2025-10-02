'Deshdrohis' enjoyed India-Pak match: Uddhav Thackeray slams Asia Cup final

As cricket fans across the country are still buzzing over India's dramatic showdown against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made a provocative remark suggesting "those who watched the final match were deshdrohi." Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_27_2025_000227B)(PTI)

"I don't want to speak about the match as I have not watched it," Thackeray told ANI, adding, "As a Deshbhakt (patriot), I have not seen the match. Those who are Deshdrohi (anti-national) have seen the match."

The remark, aimed at those who tuned in to one of cricket's most-watched rivalries, raised eyebrows and sparked backlash.

Ever since the announcement of the schedule, the Opposition has been against India's participation in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, primarily citing a betrayal of national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

For Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, the match was symbolic of what they call the government's "business of patriotism."

At the time, Thackeray accused the BJP of prioritising money over martyrdom, questioning how the prime minister could once declare that “blood and water cannot flow together” but still allow cricket ties with Pakistan.

The party also staged ‘Sindoor’ protests in Mumbai, with its women workers sending vermilion to the PMO as a symbolic gesture, arguing that cricket with Pakistan is an insult to soldiers and terror victims.

The government defended India’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan by drawing a clear line between cricket and conflict.

Union minister Manohar Lal and BJP leader Anurag Thakur argued that the game and Operation Sindoor were “two different issues,” and argued that opposing the match was unfair to the players who had worked hard to reach this stage.

Asia Cup 2025: India beat Pakistan

India clinched a commanding five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final but refused to receive the winning trophy from Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya took a jibe at Pakistan on Monday after their defeat against the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 final.