IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Devotees celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' at Golden Temple, Amritsar
Sikh devotees spray perfume and shower flower petals on the Palki Sahib, which carries the Guru Garnth Sahib (Sikh holy books) to mark the 'Hola Mohalla' festival during a procession from the Golden Temple to Sri Akal Takhat Sahib in Amritsar.(AFP)
Sikh devotees spray perfume and shower flower petals on the Palki Sahib, which carries the Guru Garnth Sahib (Sikh holy books) to mark the 'Hola Mohalla' festival during a procession from the Golden Temple to Sri Akal Takhat Sahib in Amritsar.(AFP)
india news

Devotees celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' at Golden Temple, Amritsar

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:15 AM IST

On the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi on Monday, thousands of devotees thronged to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.

On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden temple complex
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP