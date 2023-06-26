‘Dil Se Bura’ fame YouTuber Devraj Patel dies in accident in Raipur. Chhattisgarh CM mourns demise

Devraj Patel, popular YouTuber passed away in a road accident in Raipur on Monday. The incident took place in the Labhandih area as was on his way to shoot a video. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences on the death of the YouTuber and shared an old video of him along with Patel. The CM wrote in Hindi, “Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai,” is not among us today. The loss of the amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.” YouTuber Devraj Patel(ANI)

Thousands of Patel's fans expressed their grief on the social media platform. “This is so sad,” said one while another tweeted, “Unbelievable. RIP champ”.

“Devraj Patel died after he was hit by a truck. He suffered severe injuries to the head and other body parts. The accident took place in Raipur. The truck driver has been detained. Devraj's friend was also on the bike, he sustained injuries,” said Civil Lines CSP Manoj Dhruv.

Best known for his "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" dialogue in viral videos, Devraj has over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and more than 57,000 followers on Instagram.

(With agencies' inputs)

