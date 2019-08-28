DGCA calls urgent meeting with GoAir, IndiGo over Neo planes with engine snags

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:29 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has called an urgent meeting with GoAir and Indigo airlines to review the performance of Airbus Neo aircraft in their fleet.

There have been at least five cases of engine snag in IndiGo A 320 Neo aircraft, of which two are back, two are still grounded while one is undergoing C check at the MRO facility in Hyderabad.

Go Air has also reportedly grounded two aircraft.

“There were two instances - one was in Mumbai, which resulted in an air turn back. The other one was in Guwahati, which resulted in a reject take-off at low speed. Both these aircraft are withdrawn from services and undergoing engine replacement,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

According to an official, IndiGo A320 Neo was grounded on August 19 at Guwahati after a reject take off due to engine stall accompanied by high vibration. Another plane was grounded on August 17 after the Mumbai-Ahmadabad flight did a midair turn-back after loud sound in the engine followed by stalling.

In March 2018, the DGCA had banned 11 A320 Neo aircraft from flying because of problems with their engines, which led to a number of flight cancellations.

