DGCA issues advisory to airlines on providing ‘minimum amenities’ for delayed flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday directed airlines to provide basic facilities, such as snacks or refreshments, to passengers during flight delays, saying that these measures aim to prioritise “passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions.” The advisory comes amid delays in the national capital caused by low visibility due to fog in northern part of India. (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)

The ministry of civil aviation, in an advisory shared on X, said, “In pursuance to Para 3.8.1(a) of CAR Section 3, Series M Part IV issued by DGCA, Airlines have been advised to provide facilities to passengers during flight delays. These measures are designed to prioritize passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions. As per advisory issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines to provide drinking water for delays of flight up to 2 hours, tea or coffee with snacks/refreshments for delays between 2 to 4 hours, and meals for delays exceeding 4 hours. These provisions aim to enhance passenger experience while addressing their basic needs during extended waiting times.”

The advisory comes amid delays in the national capital caused by low visibility due to fog.

On Monday, poor weather conditions resulted in at least 15 flight diversions and delays affecting more than 100 flights. Typically, the fog season in Delhi begins in early December.

On Wednesday, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu convened a review meeting with stakeholders on fog preparedness. He urged airlines to proactively notify passengers about delays and ensure all check-in counters are adequately staffed to reduce travel disruptions.

Additionally, as per existing norms, passengers can deplane through the airport departure gate if there is an extended delay after boarding.

The civil aviation ministry, in a release, stated that preparations to tackle visibility-related challenges this winter are progressing well, with significant strides made in addressing existing bottlenecks.

Airlines have been directed to "proactively communicate with passengers about potential delays/cancellations due to visibility issues and to ensure that correct passenger contact information is recorded during ticket booking."

As per the release, "The flight has to be cancelled if the delay is exceeding three hours."

Measures for addressing upcoming low-visibility conditions

- Airlines have confirmed their commitment to complying with DGCA guidelines by deploying CAT II/III-compliant aircraft and pilots at Delhi and other airports prone to fog, ensuring operations during low visibility conditions.

- Delhi Airport, the busiest in the country, has four runways, three of which are equipped with CAT III Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), enabling flight operations in reduced visibility. CAT II/III compliance also allows pilots to handle aircraft effectively in such conditions.

- According to the BCAS circular, passengers stranded on aircraft due to weather or technical delays will be allowed smooth re-entry and re-boarding, minimising inconvenience. A drill involving relevant stakeholders is being conducted to implement this protocol.

- Passenger facilitation during flight delays and cancellations is a top priority. Airlines have been directed to ensure all check-in counters are fully staffed to reduce inconvenience.

- Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has been instructed to install LED screens at key locations to provide real-time updates on visibility. Additionally, the airport is increasing the availability of 'Follow Me' vehicles to guide aircraft in low-visibility conditions.

- Highlighting a passenger-focused approach, Naidu stressed the importance of real-time coordination among Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs), airlines, ground handlers, and airport operators to ensure smooth operations.

(With PTI inputs)