DGCA to take part in Boeing's pilot training plan for new 737 Max

DGCA to take part in Boeing’s pilot training plan for new 737 Max

DGCA will join aviation regulators and pilots from several countries, including the USA, Brazil, Canada and the EU, who have also agreed to review Boeing’s proposal

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:28 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s civil aviation regulator, has decided to take part in Boeing’s proposal for training pilots to fly the revamped 737 Max that is expected to start in London from Monday.

DGCA will join aviation regulators and pilots from several countries, including the United States of America (USA), Brazil, Canada and the European Union (EU), who have also agreed to review Boeing’s proposal.

“We are in discussions with Boeing and other stakeholders. We will participate in the training exercise,” said Arun Kumar, director-general (D-G), DGCA .

Earlier, DGCA had announced the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max planes on March 12, 2019, following the decision of aviation bodies in the USA and European countries to remove the accident-prone aircraft model from service.

Boeing’s 737 Max was involved in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019, killing over 180 passengers and crew members.

A flight of Lion Air, an Indonesian low-cost carrier, had also crashed in October, 2018, leading to suspicion over design faults in the aircraft model.

A statement issued by DGCA in March last year had stated that no 737 Max would be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace.

Two Indian airlines, SpiceJet Ltd and the now defunct Jet Airways, are the only airlines to possess 737 Max aircraft.

All 17 of SpiceJet’s 737 Max have been grounded since March, 2019.

The US regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), had proposed a wide range of changes that included updating flight control software, revising crew procedures and rerouting internal wiring.

FAA is set to review Boeing’s proposal for training pilots to fly the refurbished 737 Max aircraft.

The review exercise is likely to begin from Monday at London’s Gatwick Airport in a bid to ensure that the changes carried by the American aircraft manufacturer comply with FAA’s safety regulations.

