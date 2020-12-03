Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in

india

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of spices brand MDH, passed away on Thursday. He was 98.

Union minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to Gulati on Twitter. “Extremely saddened by the demise of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, who spread the fragrance of Indian spices in the whole world. He set an example through his self-reliance. May he attain salvation,” Goyal tweeted in Hindi on Thursday morning.

देश के मसालों की सुगंध को पूरे विश्व मे फैलाने वाले, पद्मभूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित महाशय धर्मपाल गुलाटी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ।



अपनी उद्यमिता से स्वदेशी व आत्मनिर्भरता के साथ ही उन्होंने सामाजिक कार्यों का एक आदर्श स्थापित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें मोक्ष प्रदान करें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/Nzi0zA6VPw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 3, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tributes to the departed soul. “Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul.”

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

According to MDH website, Gulati was born on March 27, 1923, in Pakistan’s Sialkot. He dropped out of school in 1933 before he could complete Class 5.

By 1937, Gulati started assisting his father in his business.

He came to Delhi after the Partition, on September 27, 1947, and started a business of spices.