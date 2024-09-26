Dharmendra Pradhan slams opposition-ruled states over high youth unemployment

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday slammed opposition-ruled states for their alleged failure to tackle the issue of rising unemployment, particularly among the youth. Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the remarks in reference to the latest data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from July 2023 to June 2024, which revealed worrying trends in job creation in several states governed by opposition parties.

Pradhan singled out Kerala as an example, where the overall youth unemployment rate in the 15-29 age group stood at 29.9%. The survey highlighted stark gender differences, with 47.1% of females and 17.8% of males unemployed in the state.

“The youth, especially young women, are being robbed of their futures and have been shockingly abandoned by their own governments. These states are collapsing under the weight of their own mismanagement and corruption,” Pradhan said.

He attributed these disparities to governance failures in opposition-ruled states, accusing them of prioritising short-term populism over sustainable economic growth. Pradhan stated that excessive borrowing and reckless spending on populist promises, such as freebies, have driven these states into fiscal disarray, leaving their economies on shaky ground.

Pradhan accused opposition parties of exploiting their electorates with what he termed as “empty promises”, which he argued were merely aimed at votebank politics rather than addressing the real needs of the people.

“While the opposition is busy buying votes with empty promises and pushing their states into bottomless debt, their youth are paying the price — unemployed, disillusioned, and left behind. It’s an unforgivable betrayal,” the minister said. “These governments are not just incompetent, they’re dangerous.”

On the contrary, Pradhan said, BJP-ruled states fared better due to stable governance and prudent economic management. States like Madhya Pradesh (2.6%) and Gujarat (3.3%) have been successful in keeping youth unemployment rates significantly lower, he said.

He argued that these states focused on long-term solutions, such as job creation and sound fiscal policies, which helped their economies be resilient despite global challenges.

“While the BJP is consistently working towards empowering the youth and creating jobs, the opposition remains mired in mismanagement and unfulfilled promises. It’s time for the people of these states to demand accountability and look towards leadership that delivers results,” Pradhan added.