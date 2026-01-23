Dhaula Kuan BMW crash: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Makkad

New Delhi: A Delhi court took cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet against Gaganpreet Makkad, accused in last year’s Dhaula Kuan BMW crash that killed 52-year-old finance ministry employee Navjot Singh, observing that a prima facie offence is made out against her. On September 14, 2025, Singh and his wife were riding their two-wheeler on Ring Road when a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Makkad, hit them (ANI)

“I have perused the chargesheet and the documents annexed with the chargesheet. It prima facie discloses commission of offence. I take cognisance of the offence,” Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankit Garg of Patiala House Courts said while passing the order on Thursday.

Makkad has been directed to appear before the court on February 2.

On September 14, 2025, Singh and his wife were riding their two-wheeler on Ring Road when a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Makkad, hit them. Singh died in the crash, while Kaur survived and became the prime eyewitness. Police investigations have since focused on why Makkad bypassed major hospitals before taking the victims to Nulife Hospital.

Presenting the evidence in the chargesheet, the investigating officer (IO) told the court that the accident occurred due to the fault of the accused and that she deliberately took the victim to a distant hospital.

The officer added that, following a comprehensive probe, Makkad was chargesheeted under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

In its order, the court recorded the submissions of the IO, stating, “…PM (postmortem) report has been filed in the case, which reveals that the victim either might have died on the spot or could have survived for 5–15 minutes post the accident, as there was huge blood loss.”

The IO added that the accident occurred at 1:30 pm on September 14, 2025, and that the accused took the victim to the hospital at 1:37 pm and reached there by 2:15 pm.

The accident occurred when Makkad’s speeding BMW crashed into a metro pillar, overturned, and rammed into Singh’s motorcycle, with his wife riding pillion. Singh was later shifted to Venkateswara Hospital, where he died, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained serious injuries.

Citing the postmortem report, the chargesheet, which was accessed by HT, said that the survival time of the deceased was at least 15 minutes, as per the report.

This detail addresses a gap earlier flagged by a court while granting bail to Makkad. The court had said the postmortem report on injury survivability was pending at that time.

The chargesheet alleged that Makkad, a Gurugram resident, deliberately delayed critical care and bypassed several nearby hospitals, including Army Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and took Singh and his injured wife to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, around 20 km away.

A speed report from BMW, annexed in the chargesheet, confirmed that the car was driven at approximately 100–110 kmph, far above the 50 kmph limit on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station.

Police also said that no fault was found on the part of the ambulance driver and paramedic who reached the spot minutes after the crash, claiming that the accused refused their assistance. The chargesheet further alleged that Makkad had links to Nulife Hospital, where she took the victims, and that it was owned by her distant relatives.