Home / India News / ‘Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone’: Mallikarjun Kharge

‘Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone’: Mallikarjun Kharge

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 01:29 PM IST

Congress presidential election: It's Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor in the race for the party's top post.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi. (HT photo/ Sanjeev Verma)&nbsp;
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi. (HT photo/ Sanjeev Verma) 
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he has entered the race for the top post of the grand old party not to oppose anyone “but to strengthen the party”. As he launches his campaign, a day after his contender Shashi Tharoor, the 80-year-old leader further hit out at the BJP. He has quit as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha under the party’s “One Person, One Post” rule.

If elected, Kharge could be the first Dalit leader to hold the Congress chief’s post in nearly five decades after Jagjivan Ram.

"I have not entered the Congress presidential polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party,” said the seasoned leader, whose candidacy is also being linked to the upcoming Karnataka polls. Challenging him is former diplomat Tharoor, who promises change in the functioning of the party.

Tharoor has been constantly dismissing speculation that either of the candidates have earned the favour of the Gandhis amid buzz that Kharge has been backed by the top party leadership.

“The day I filed my nomination, I gave a resignation from my post aligning with the 'One Person One Post' decision of the party taken in Udaipur. I officially begin my campaign for the post of Congress party president today," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Continuing his criticism of the BJP, Kharge told reporters at the presser: "There is unemployment, inflation is rising; all promises of BJP remain unfulfilled."

Meanwhile, three party leaders have quit as spokespersons to campaign for Kharge. “I, Deepender S Hooda and Syed Naseer Hussain resign from the post of official spokesperson to campaign for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as party president, and want this election to be free & fair,” Congress' Gourav Vallabh told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress mallikarjun kharge shashi tharoor + 1 more
congress mallikarjun kharge shashi tharoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out