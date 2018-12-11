Did ‘unifier’ MK Stalin get Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwasl to attend Opposition meet?

As Opposition parties met in New Delhi to discuss a possible joint strategy against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many were surprised to find Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.

It was for the first time that Kejriwal attended such a meeting of the Opposition leaders. The meeting came hours after Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) president MK Stalin, along with party leaders Kanimozhi, TR Baalu and A Raja, met Kejriwal and requested him to soften his stand towards the Congress and join hands with the Opposition for a strong anti-BJP force, an AAP leader, privy to the 20-minute meeting, said

Read: Leaders from 21 parties come together to take on BJP as SP, BSP skip Opposition meeting

“The DMK leaders wanted the CM to soften his resistance towards Congress and contribute to the anti-BJP front that seems to be coming up ahead of next year’s general election,” said the leader.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 00:45 IST