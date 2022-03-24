Didi faces Oppn, families’ ire over Birbhum killings

Birbhum/Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the village in Birbhum district where eight people were burnt to death three days ago, as pressure mounted on her government to arrest all culprits and address Opposition criticism over the brutal crime.

The eight people – most of whom were women and children – were burnt to death in a house on Monday night in Bogtui village, hours after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was killed in a bomb attack in public. Opposition parties and civil society members allege that the violence was carried out by warring factions of the TMC – a charge denied by the government – and that the local administration did little to stop the crime because members of the ruling party were allegedly involved.

Facing a barrage of criticism, Banerjee headed to Bogtui and met the angry and upset kin of the eight people, many of whose bodies are charred beyond recognition, making any identification difficult. She said that the TMC block president was alerted by the villagers but he never send the police which could have averted the crime, and that the local police did little, by ordering the arrest of a TMC block chief.

Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, directed the director general of police Manoj Malaviya to take strict action against the officer in-charge of the local police station and the sub-divisional police officer for negligence of duty. She also directed the police to arrest Anarul Hossain, the TMC president of Rapurhat-1 block. .

“I never thought that such a gruesome incident could take place. On one hand war is going on and here violence is going on because of some people. I don’t want any excuses. Arrest all the accused. Build the case in such a manner that no one dares to commit such a crime and it becomes a lesson for others,” Banerjee said while asking the police to ensure the safety of the victims’ family members.

“The families had alerted Hossain. He, however, didn’t send the police. He should be arrested. The incident could have been averted had he sent the cops and a police picket was set up in the area. After the murder of Sheikh, the SDPO should have taken precaution to prevent a further flare up. The SDPO and the IC of local police station didn’t perform their duties. Same goes with the district intelligence branch. I want stringent action against those who didn’t perform their duties,” the chief minister said.

Hossain was arrested later in the day and inspector in-charge of Rampurhat police station, Trideep Pramanik, was suspended. SDPO Shayan Ahmed was sent on compulsory waiting.

“There is a larger conspiracy behind this case. Police will probe all angles to find out whether only locals were involved or outsiders had come. There would be impartial investigation and stringent actions would be taken,” the chief minister added.

Even though the victims’ families left the village after the crime, they were escorted back to the village by the district and local police. The family members broke down into tears while narrating the incident to the CM. But some families in the village are yet to return home as they have taken shelter in their relatives’ place in other villages.

“We are happy with what Mamata Banerjee has said. We want the culprits to rot in jail,” said Mihilal Sheikh, one of the family members of the victims.

At least eight houses were set ablaze on Monday night in Bogtui following the murder of the TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Shaikh, who was killed in a bomb attack on Monday evening. Four people are still undergoing treatment in the state-run Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Some local residents say the violence was an act of political retribution for the death of Shaikh, though the police has not officially confirmed this.

At least 22 people have been arrestedin this connection. As per preliminary findings of forensic experts who conducted the tests on the charred bodies, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital.

Political violence is embedded in the social fabric of West Bengal and the state has witnessed gruesome acts against party workers over decades. But the brutality of the Bogtui killings—added to the fact that it comes just weeks after the daring murder of political activist Anis Khan on the outskirts of Kolkata—has put the TMC under pressure and propelled the incident to national attention.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killings. “I express my condolences over the violence in Birbhum. I hope state government will take strict action against the culprits,” Modi said while virtually attending a programme at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. “Those who commit such crimes and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven. The Centre will extend all assistance to the state to bring the culprits to justice.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed Banerjee for the state’s deteriorating law and order and pointed out that since TMC won a third term in May last year, at least 27 murders have taken place. The party also drew connection to incidents of post-poll violence last year in which 29 people were killed, according to an NHRC report, prompting an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“The incident in Birbhum was shocking, barbaric and dastardly and not seen recently in any part of the country. If women and children can be burnt alive, it is an indelible scar on our democratic polity,” West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

The Calcutta high court also took up the case on its own on Wednesday with chief justice Prakash Shrivastava asking the state to produce an investigation report by 2pm on Thursday. The court reserved its judgment on Thursday but was told that police installed at least 31 CCTV cameras at the spot where the massacre took place to ensure no evidence was lost. Advocate general SN Mookherjee also informed the court that postmortem examinations were concluded and except in one instance, video recording of all others were done. A team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory is expected to visit the village on Friday, following court orders.

The National Human Rights Commission, too, took up the case.

In her visit, Banerjee attempted to blunt some of the criticism by giving personal assurances to the victims’ families.

“Families who have lost their houses will get a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to rebuild their houses. Each family will get a compensation of ₹5 lakh. One member of each family will be a given a government job from the chief minister’s quota. Those with burn injures will get ₹50,000 each,” she said.

The chief minister also visited the hospital after speaking with the families in the village. She said that the state government will bear the cost of the treatment of the victims.

“I wanted to take one of the victims, who is admitted in the hospital with 60% burn injuries, to Kolkata. But doctors advised me that her condition may deteriorate if she is shifted. We would send an expert team to Rampurhat so that she gets proper treatment,” Banerjee said.