e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Digvijaya Singh faces backlash on social media over Muharram tweet

Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the 7th century.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh faced a backlash from social media users after he “saluted” Muslims on the “auspicious” occasion of Muharram.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh faced a backlash from social media users after he “saluted” Muslims on the “auspicious” occasion of Muharram.(HT Photo)
         

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday faced a backlash from social media users and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain after he “saluted” Muslims on the “auspicious” occasion of Muharram.

Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the 7th century.

It is considered one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar.

In a tweet, Singh said, “Our salute to all the Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Muharram.” In response, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, “@ digvijaya_28 ji, today is a day of sorrow. You don’t even know that, Digvijaya ji.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 06:18 IST

trending topics
Vikram landerApple Event 2019iPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11 LaunchAamir KhanRishi KapoorPM ModiJammu and KashmirKashmir issueDUSU Elections 2019Muharram 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss