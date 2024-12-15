Discrimination against Muslims at the centre of Oppn debate in Parliament

Opposition MPs on Saturday took potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a range of issues, including “discrimination” against members of the Muslim community. Opposition MPs in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Also Read: BJP mock Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha: ‘Such knowledge comes from George Soros’

Addressing the special Lok Sabha session during the debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, leaders from across parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Indian National Congress(INC), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) accused the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to dilute the secular nature of the Constitution.

Also Read: Uproar in Lok Sabha after NDA cites Indira Gandhi’s letter on Savarkar

At the outset, DMK’s A Raja hit out at the BJP leaders for their ‘hypocritical statements’. Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s speech that ‘the document of the Constitution cannot be treated as the single party’s contribution’. Raja said: “(Rajnath Singh’s speech) may be correct, a single party cannot claim ownership…But my only question is that show me one occasion where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Hindu Mahasabha–that is your (BJP’s) forefather–where they contributed in making of the Constitution.” He added that it was not Jinnah, rather VD Savarkar who came up with the two nation theory, which was not accepted by Ambedkar.

Also Read: ‘Nehru amended Constitution, attacked freedom of expression’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Raja added that today the BJP is claiming that they have deep faith in the Constitution including in the basic structure and the secularism. “But, is it not true that the number two in the designation of constitutional order (Home Minister Amit Shah) said openly in a government function that he said that ‘we wanted to change the basic structure of the constitution’? Is it not true that the vice president of the party (BJP) gave an interview before the election, where he said ‘If we get 400 we will alter the constitution’? It is on record.”

Raja added that BR Ambedkar was very categorical on three words: the Constitution, constitutionalism and constitutionality, which he said is of essence.

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi said that it is to be seen whether the delimitation exercise after the new Census will lead to further marginalisation of Muslims–in the context of political representation–which has been happening since last 75 years. He said that the parametre to decide the success of parliamentary democracy is dependent on a few fundamental rights. He said: “I will put forward those rights and we will see whether justice was meted out to the weaker sections of society.” He delved first into the Constitution’s Article 15 (Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) and Article 16 (equality of opportunity in matters of public employment). Owaisi said: “For historical injustices, reservation was given, but they were not given to Muslims, who too had gone through many injustices.”

Owaisi then pointed out Article 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) and said that daughters (of Muslim community) are being stopped to wear Hijab in government institutions. On the ‘practice’ part of the Article, he said that many states made new laws on what people can or cannot eat leading to the lynching. “One Sabir Malik was lynched in false allegation that he had consumed beef–later it was found that he didn’t. Two persons Junaid and Naseer were burnt alive.” On the ‘propagate’ part of the Article, he said: “I am being if a Mosque existed 500 years before (on the ongoing surveys of mosques in the country) or not. Today, if I dig up the Parliament and something is found a structure belongs to me, will it become mine?”

On the context of law on conversion of religion, Owaisi said that people have to now has to ask the government now. Owaisi said: “If Ambedkar were alive he would have been also asked to seek permission to covert into any other religion. This is the situation now.” He then discussed Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs) and said that the Article gives religious denominations the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. “The Prime Minister says that Waqf has no connection to do with the Constitution. Who is teaching the PM? Make him read Article 26. The goal is to snatch away Waqf properties. You want to snatch it away on the basis of your strength,” Owaisi added. He then brought up the Article 29 of the Constitution (Protection of interests of minorities), where the language ‘Urdu’ which gave ‘Inquilab Zindabad (long live revolution) has been finished. “Ask them (BJP) about culture, they will say it is our cultural nationalism. But it is not BJP’s cultural nationalism, Hindutva’s cultural nationalism and has no connection to the nationalism of India.”

Independent MP Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan raised the issue of the parents of a child who broke his piggy bank and donated it to Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra. He said that due to the ED’s action, the child’s parents died by suicide. “This happened in Madhya Pradesh, but I don’t want to sat anything more. We talk of one nation one election, but we don’t talk of one nation, one free health, one free education.” Echoing him, Kumari Selja emphasised that dissent was the essence of democracy. She emphasised on the need to do caste census to truly serve the marginalized.

Congress’ MP from Jharkhand Sukhdeo Bhagat said that although the ruling party was attacking Nehru, it was due to the Congress and Nehru that the roots of the Constitution and the democracy was strengthened so much that a tea-seller is a prime minister. He attacked the BJP and said: “In the name of ‘Amrit Kaal’, the secular and democratic values of the Constitution are being systematically undermined, both culturally and legally...A majority in the government should lead to collective progress, not arrogance. Dissenting views are the ornament of democracy and the Constitution.”

JMM’s Vijay Hansdak from Jharkhand said that in the recent state election, the BJP leaders came to the state and spoke on the Bangladeshi infiltration, however, as far as the data is concerned the BJP gives vague report. He added that by misusing the constitutional provisions, the BJP has created an Emergency like situation.

NK Premachandran, Kollam’s RSP MP, reiterated BR Ambedkar’s views that economic and social inequalities would destroy the foundations of the democracy. He questioned the intent of the BJP by wanting to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said: “...so what is the intent of having 400 plus seats: the intent is that they want to change the basic character of the constitution, and for that two-third majority is needed but the people of India have decided not to give absolute majority to this government. Because they want to protect the secular fabric of this country.”

INC’s Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj said that he is a ‘proud Muslim, and deeply grateful’ to BR Ambedkar for gifting the Constitution of India, which makes him feel secure. “However, under the current government of the last ten years, the injustices inflicted upon my community are intolerable. Our people are being publicly abused; we face lynching and violence. People are attacked while praying, and even our children are not spared from atrocities.” He added that out 54 Ministries (in the Centre) there are 11,131 officials working, however, there are only 171 come from Muslim community.