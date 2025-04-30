Menu Explore
Disha Salian death probe: Bombay high court seeks Maharashtra govt's response on father's plea

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 07:33 PM IST

Satish Salian approached the court last month, seeking registration of FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of his daughter's death case to the CBI.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted the Maharashtra government time till June 15 to file an affidavit in response to a petition filed by Satish Salian, father of the late celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Disha Salian's father accusing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray in the case of her death(@Rishabhsingh4747/Instagram)
Disha Salian's father accusing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray in the case of her death(@Rishabhsingh4747/Instagram)

Salian approached the court last month seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of the investigation into the death of his daughter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Disha Salian, who had managed several high-profile clients, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad.

The Mumbai Police had initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

Notably, six days later, on June 14, Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, sparking widespread speculation in both cases.

After Satish Salian's petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices S.V. Kotwal and S.M. Modak granted state government time till June 15 to file an affidavit.

In the plea, Salian alleged that his daughter was “brutally raped and murdered” and claimed that her death was part of a politically motivated cover-up aimed at shielding influential individuals.

"The Mumbai Police hastily closed the case as a suicide or accidental death without adequately considering forensic evidence, circumstantial proof, and eyewitness accounts," the petition stated.

