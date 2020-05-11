Dispute over social distancing led to clashes in Telangana, 25 held

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:04 IST

The police in Telangana’s Nirmal district arrested 25 people and promulgated prohibitory orders in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Monday, following clashes between people belonging to two communities late on Sunday night.

According to the police, trouble began when people from one community protested against the other for not following social distancing norms during the ongoing lockdown period.

Later at around 11 pm, a person, in a drunken state, belonging to one section allegedly created nuisance in Sivajinagar. This led to clashes between the two groups.

As the news got out, Nirmal district superintendent of police C Shashidhar Raju and Karimnagar range Deputy Inspector General P Pramod Kumar rushed to Bhainsa to review the situation.

Around 200 and 300 policemen and a rapid action force was deployed for preventing untoward incidents. Commercial establishments remained closed on Monday.

“One person was injured in the clashes and a few vehicles got damaged, including window panes of a four-wheeler,” Shashidhar Raju told Hindustan Times. He said the situation was completely under control.

“So far, 25 people have been taken into custody. Police pickets posted in the town and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code have been promulgated in the town. Lockdown will be implemented more strictly in Bhainsa,” the SP said.

As the groups attacked each other with stones and sticks, the police, patrolling to enforce the lockdown, entered the scene, dispersed the agitators and brought the situation under control.

Bhainsa witnessed large scale violence between two groups at Korbagalli area of the town on January 13 this year, in which at least 10 people and four policemen were injured. Scores of houses were gutted in arson and several vehicles were burnt in the clashes.

As many as 59 persons were arrested for their alleged role in the riots and internet services were disconnected in the entire district.

“The latest incident is just a stray one, compared to the communal clashes in January,” Shashidhar Raju said.

In 2008, communal violence claimed nine lives, including six members of a family in Bhainsa town.