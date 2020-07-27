Dissent mars BJP’s first anniversary of returning to power in Karnataka

india

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:40 IST

Even as the B S Yediyruappa led Bharatiya Janata Party government kick-started celebrations of its first anniversary of returning to power by releasing a booklet on its achievements, dissidence broke out among party legislators after the government released a list of names to head 24 different state-owned boards and corporations.

Earlier in the day the government held an event at the majestic banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha in which Yediyurappa said, “The achievements in the first year despite the various constraints including financial and the virus pandemic has been stupendous. I promise that in the rest of the term we will provide a stable government and aim for even greater progress of the state.”

The CM said amongst other measures that the government had implemented were land reforms and new industrial policy to boost growth in the state.

The government also released a list of names of 24 legislators to head various state run corporations and boards. Several of the legislators nominated to head the various boards and corporations had been threatening to turn dissidents as they had not got a ‘share of power’ while defectors from Congress and the Janata Dal (S) had been made ministers.

Thirthalli MLA, Araga Jnanendra was made the Chairman of Karnataka Housing Board, Hollalkere MLA M Chandrappa that of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Raju Gowda of Surapur named as Karnataka state urban water supply and drainage board, Sagar MLA, H Halappa was to head Mysore Sales International Ltd apart from 20 other party legislators being given other nominations.

However, within hours of the announcement, some of the legislators expressed unhappiness at the ‘minor’ and ‘non-lucrative’ boards and corporations they were given to head. Chitradurga MLA G H Thippa Reddy speaking to HT said “I have been a six term MLA and was a ministerial aspirant. Being made Chairman of merely the Backward Classes Development Corporation for a person like me who has been such a senior legislator is an insult. I don’t want to accept it and I am happier serving people as a mere legislator.”

Analysts also pointed out that in the case of Lalaji Mendon the legislator from Kaup who was named as the Chairman of the backward classes commission was ineligible as he did not meet the criteria required to hold the post.

Preetham Gowda the BJP MLA from Hassan who is seen as a rising star in the party was nominated as the Chairman of Forest, Housing and Resorts organization. But he didn’t seem keen.

“Let them give the position to somebody more senior. I am not looking for any post,” he told reporters.

Several other legislators too expressed unhappiness at being given ‘inconsequential boards and corporations’ despite their ‘seniority’ and ‘services rendered to the party.’

Within hours of nominations, the state government withdrew four appointments. These include that of G H Thippa Reddy the Chitradurga MLA as the Chairman of Devraja Urs backward Classes Development Corporation, Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli of Gangavati as head of Karnataka State Finance Corporation, Basvaraj Dhadesugur the Kanakgiri legislator who had been appointed as Chairman of Karnataka Social Welfare Board and Lalaji Menden of Kaup who was nominated to head the Backward Classes Commission.

When asked about the unhappiness expressed by several of those nominated to head the boards and corporations, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said “It is natural to have ambition. If there are issues the Chief Minister will sort them out.”

However both opposition parties, Congress and JDS attacked the ruling BJP for focusing on the government’s first anniversary celebrations, instead of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic distress.

Former CM and JDS leader Kumaraswamy said “Due to coronavirus people are struggling to make ends meet but the government is more interested in celebrations and saving their chairs. BJP seems to believe that rewarding its legislators is more important now rather than addressing the problems faced by the common man.”

KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah also hit out at the government.

“Their achievement is zero. The only achievement done is massive corruption in the purchase of equipment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is like celebrations at a funeral,” Shivakumar added.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy said “The move to appoint legislators as Chairman of various boards and corporations is to ensure dissidence doesn’t explode as loyalists have been unhappy at defectors from other parties being made ministers. The absence of central leaders in the celebrations including the likes of organization secretary B L Santosh who hails from the state is an indication that not everything is alright for Yediyurappa’s leadership as the party high command looks to eventually replace him. With some of the legislators rejecting the boards and corporations offered to them, all eyes will be on the ministerial expansion and reshuffle which is expected soon.”