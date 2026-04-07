Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that there would be no change in the number of districts, revenue divisions and mandals in the state and the reorganisation of districts would be taken up only after 2029. District reorganisation only after 2029, says Telangana CM

Addressing a public rally at Pippiri in Adilabad district, after laying foundation stones for several developmental projects, the chief minister said the Centre had directed the state not to alter the boundaries of districts until 2029.

“The state government will revisit the issue in line with people’s aspirations once the restrictions were lifted in 2029,” he said.

The chief minister said his government was committed to ensuring balanced development across all constituencies, irrespective of political affiliation. “The Congress government does not treat opposition legislators as enemies and development and welfare will reach every segment of society,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the government was allocating funds to all assembly constituencies, including those without Congress MLAs, and noted that opposition legislators had also been invited to development programmes.

He added that although Congress has no MLA in some constituencies, the government had still sanctioned Young India Integrated Schools and other development projects, saying people should not suffer because of political differences.

The chief minister listed several welfare measures being implemented by the government, including free travel for women on state-run buses, 200 units of free electricity for the poor, distribution of fine rice through ration cards, Indiramma housing scheme for the poor and support for women self-help groups and solar power initiatives.

Revanth Reddy said the government was trying to steer youth away from drug abuse and encourage them towards sports and productive engagement.

Revanth Reddy said the government had already secured approval for an airport for Adilabad after discussions with the Centre and expressed hope that the foundation stone could be laid by June 2, if possible.

He said land acquisition was progressing for both industrial development and the proposed university, and that the government would soon perform the foundation ceremony for the university.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister laid foundation stone for the development of ancient Basara Gnana Saraswati temple complex at Basar at a cost of ₹225 crore. The temple, which is the only Saraswati temple in South India located on the banks of Godavari River, is popularly known as Dakshi Kasi.

An official statement said as part of the development, the government will take up construction of a “Rajagopuram “(main tower), a sacred pond, an enhanced northern gateway, and meditation halls. All these new structures are being designed in strict adherence to traditional rituals.

“The abode of Goddess Gnana Saraswati witnesses an influx of visitors every year for performing Aksharabhyasam (the traditional initiation ceremony into formal education for their children) to their children on the occasion of Vasantha Panchami,” the statement said.

It said the government has consulted with the spiritual heads of the Sringeri Peethadhipatis before formulating the master plan and obtained their approval for the construction of the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbhalayam), Artha Mandapam, Raja Gopuram (main tower) and other towers.