Diwali celebrated across Delhi-NCR with firecrackers, air quality remains ‘very poor’

Diwali was celebrated across Delhi on Wednesday with bursting of firecrackers, though their use was subdued with the Supreme Court mandating that only “green” fireworks were allowed and only for two hours — between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Firecrackers were burst across the city, while some children and even adults wore face-masks as the air quality index remained at “very poor”. The exact impact on the city’s air, which has been badly polluted since the last few days due to several reasons such as stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, will only be clear tomorrow.

Sale of firecrackers was hit in the national capital this year as police cracked down on sellers with old stocks, in view of the apex court order. On the eve of Diwali, enforcement teams were seen guarding the wholesale cracker markets of Sadar Bazaar, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, and Karol Bagh. Heavy deployment was seen near godowns and shops, wherever there was possibility of the illegal sale of crackers.

The police said that on Diwali day, they would focus on stopping people from illegally bursting traditional firecrackers. Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said that local police stations had been instructed to increase patrolling around neighbourhoods to track any violation.

The festival of lights was celebrated across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh with devotees visiting temples and gurdwaras to offer prayers, diyas (earthen lamps) and candles dotting houses and people exchanging sweets and gifts on the occasion, reported PTI. Children burst crackers at various places, including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Ambala, Rohtak, Hisar, Faridabad and Bhiwani, it said.

People burst crackers on Diwali at Dwarka. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In Tamil Nadu, where celebrations were held Tuesday, air pollution levels dipped across the state, the state pollution control board said as the festival was celebrated in the state for the first time after the Supreme Court order on the two hour window came into force, according to PTI.

Police have filed over 1,000 cases against those who burst firecrackers in violation of the two-hour time frame.

The people of West Bengal on Wednesday plunged into the festive fervour of Diwali celebrations, carrying on with their joyous mood of Kali Puja observed across the state a day ago, reported IANS.

After worshiping Goddess Kali till the early Wednesday, thousands of people visited Kalighat and Dakshineswar Kali temples since morning to offer prayers to the deity, it said.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 22:16 IST