Delhi court rejects DK Shivakumar’s bail plea in money laundering case

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ‘hawala’ channels with the help of three other accused.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DK Shivakumar. (ANI PHoto)
DK Shivakumar. (ANI PHoto)
         

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail, had his bail application rejected by a Delhi court on Monday.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant any relief to Shivakumar, who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

Also Watch l DK Shivakumar arrested: What's the case against the Congress strongman 

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ‘hawala’ channels with the help of three other accused.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:26 IST

