DK Shivakumar meets Mallikarjun Kharge, denies CM post talks amid Karnataka power tussle

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday sought to quell speculation around his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, insisting that the discussion had nothing to do with the leadership question in the state and was limited to the Centre’s decision to replace the rural employment guarantee scheme. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar meets AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence, in Bengaluru. (@DKShivakumar)

The meeting at Kharge’s residence came amid heightened chatter about a possible change of the chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Shivakumar, however, said he spoke only in his capacity as state Congress president ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27.

“There is no need to do it, I will not do it, there is no such thing for now. Siddaramaiah and I have said that we will work abiding by the high command’s decision, and we are committed to it,” he told reporters, denying that any political or leadership-related issues were discussed.

The meeting gained added significance after Kharge said earlier this week that confusion over the leadership issue in Karnataka existed only at the local level and not within the party’s high command, and that state leaders should take ownership of internal disputes. Reacting to that, Shivakumar said, “As a senior leader, he has given his guidance.”

Shivakumar also addressed his recent remarks about remaining a party worker, saying they were meant to underline his lifelong association with the Congress rather than signal ambition for any post.

“I’m a lifetime worker of the party. Whatever the post may be, I’m a worker of the party. I have tied the party flag, both as a party worker and president. I have pasted party posters, and I have done the sweeping work. I have done all things for the Congress party. I have not come just to sit and make speeches on the stage. I have done all the work for the party,” he said.

When asked when his work would be rewarded, he declined to respond, saying, “I won’t answer such things.”

Speculation that both Shivakumar and chief minister Siddaramaiah would be called to Delhi after the Assembly session ended on December 19 has so far not materialised. Shivakumar said he had no plans to travel unless summoned. “If I’m called, I will go. I have not been called so far,” he said.

On reports that Siddaramaiah had been invited to the Congress Working Committee meeting, Shivakumar said he was aware that three Congress chief ministers had been invited. “Deputy CMs have not been called. State Congress presidents are only called for the extended working committee meeting,” he said.

The leadership issue has lingered despite Siddaramaiah’s assertion on the Assembly floor on December 19 that he would continue as chief minister and that the Congress high command was in his favour.

DK Shivakumar later said the two leaders had reached an understanding with the involvement of the party leadership and would abide by it.

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body, will meet on December 27 to deliberate on the Centre’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin Act.

Accusing the Centre of weakening the scheme, Shivakumar said the new law shifts a 40% financial burden onto states, which he said no state could afford. “No state can afford it, even the BJP states can’t implement it. It is also detrimental for the poor, labourers and farmers,” he said.

“We have to fight, we are planning. As the state Congress president, I will plan a big movement on this. All panchayat members and MGNREGA workers should come together and ensure that the MGNREGA is restored and protect rural development,” he added.