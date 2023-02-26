DLF group chairman KP Singh finds love again at age 91 after losing wife to cancer

Real estate magnate and DLF group chairman Kushal Pal Singh in an interview recently revealed that after the death of his wife of 65 years, he has found love again at the age of 91. Chairman and CEO of real estate developer DLF Limited Kushal Pal Singh during an interview.(PTI)

In an interview to CNBC TV-18, the billionaire business tycoon said he had an amazing married life and described his wife as his friend. “My wife was not only my partner but also a friend. Our compatibility was good. We tried our best, but nothing could be done. You land in a situation of a lonely man,” he said.

He further said one is not the same after losing a partner for such a long time. “You also get depressed when you lose a partner after 65 years. You are not the same. This is not allowed for the functions of a company. One needs to stay positive and active to run a company. When you lose a loved one, it will slow you down," he told CNBC.

Also Read| From stress relief to personal growth: Science-backed benefits of journaling for mental health

“Six months before my wife passed away, she asked me not to give up on life. She told me that I have a life to lead ahead. She asked me to promise that I'll not give up on life. My wife said that this life will never come back. These words stayed with me," Singh added.

He further revealed that paying heed to his wife’s advice, he has been able to find love again. On his new-found love, Singh said, “Her name is Sheena. She is now one of the best people in my life. She is very energetic. She keeps me on my toes. She has many wonderful friends across the world, so I go with them. She always motivates me. Whenever I feel down, she pushes me up. She is a substantial part of my life.”

Singh lost his wife Indira Singh to cancer in 2018, following which he took a step back from the company's active management. He chairs the real estate developer DLF Limited, founded by his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvender Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON